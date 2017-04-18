Major gas mains project for Boston Spa will affect roads until 2018

Drivers have been warned as a major £475,000 project to replace ageing gas mains will affect roads in Boston Spa until next year.

The North of England’s gas distributer, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), will begin upgrading the gas distribution network in and around High Street on Monday, July 10.

The major project will see 3.5km of existing metal gas mains replaced with more durable plastic pipes, to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to the area.

The work will last approximately 30 weeks with an estimated completion date of 16 February 2018 and has been planned in conjunction with Leeds City Council to minimise disruption.

Russ Oxley, Construction Services Area Manager for Northern Gas Networks said: “We have been working closely with Leeds City Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise any disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

The works will begin on High Street at the junction of Clifford Road where two-way temporary traffic signals will be in place for approximately 12 weeks.

For the first week the lights will be manually operated all day every day but from then on will be manually operated during peak times.

In addition to the lights, there will also be a road closure introduced on Grove Road from Monday July 31 for approximately three weeks.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times with engineers working Monday to Friday from 8am and 5pm, as well as possible weekend work carried out at the request of the council.

Two community drop in sessions are being held by NGN for members of the public who would like to find out more about the scheme.

The sessions will be held at The Village Hall, 199 High Street, Boston Spa, on Wednesday April 19 between 4pm and 6pm and Friday April 21 between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Alternatively contact NGN’s Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766 or or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk

Anyone that smells gas or suspects Carbon Monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.