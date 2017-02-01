HG1000 drinking water campaign reaches milestone

Harrogate residents have helped a thousand families in the developing world to safe drinking water.

Three years ago the HG1000 campaign set out to raise enough money to buy a thousand water filters and campaign organisers are celebrating reaching their target.

“We are astounded by the generosity of people in our town and the surrounding area and we can’t thank them enough,” said Guy Donegan-Cross, vicar of St Marks Church in Harrogate.

“Three years ago, working with others across the Harrogate post code area, we set out with the objective of raising enough funds for buying a thousand water filters for people in the developing world, and now this has been achieved through the generosity of our community.”

He added: “It’s shocking to think that 663 million people in the developing world don’t have access to safe drinking water and over 800 children die every day as a result, yet the relatively small cost of £50 will supply a water filter that gives a whole family safe water for the rest of their lives.”

People from all walks of life have contributed to the HG1000 campaign, from schools and businesses, churches and sports people.

The latest contribution that took the campaign over the line came from Hope Church in Harrogate.

John Payne, Pastor of Hope Church said: “We didn’t realise the significance of the contribution when we made it, we were simply obeying God’s call to help the poor.

“We now feel privileged to have helped the campaign meet its target, but we also know that we are just another contributor; many other people in the area have taken part. Isn’t it fantastic what people can do when asked?”

HG1000 is also aiming to find sponsors for 1,000 children in the developing world through the Christian child development agency Compassion UK.

“This part of the campaign is also progressing well, and we hope to be able to announce some significant news on this as well within a few weeks,” said Rev Donegan-Cross.

HG1000 has been linked to the Compassion international child development charity which works with some of the world’s poorest children. At present more than 1.8 million children attend Compassion’s church based projects.

John Payne, Pastor of Hope Church in Harrogate hands a cheque for water filters to Clare Nelson of Compassion UK.