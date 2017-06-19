Budget for Bond End gets £100,000 cash boost

A £100,000 cash boost has been added to the pot which will pay to improve congestion through Bond End in Knaresborough.

Since it was officially declared as an Air Quality Management Area by DEFRA in 2013, North Yorkshire County Council (NYCC) have been looking at ways to reduce the amount of standing traffic at the junction.

Following the public consultation earlier this year, the spending budget for work on Bond End has been estimated at around £200,000.

But now a successful bid for over £5 million from a government transport fund means that the budget for work will see a £100,000 boost from NYCC.

NYCC Executive Member for Highways, Councillor Don Mackenzie, said: "Since we started the Bond End scheme we have been allocated more money from the Government.

"We received just over £5 million from the National Productivity Investment Fund (NPIF) and that was to extend on highways schemes that would improve the productivity and efficiency of our community so we have taken money from that to put into Bond End.

"It gives us the ability to do more in order to solve the problem at that junction."

At the beginning of this year the Department for Transport allocated a proportion of the NPIF to local authorities.

NYCC was allocated £5,104 million.