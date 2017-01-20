The best performing schools across the Harrogate district at GCSE revealed

All secondary schools across the Harrogate district have successfully met the new national standards set out by Government.

This is the first year that secondary schools are judged under new measures from the Government known as Attainment 8 and Progress 8.

The new measures replace old system of analysing what proportion of pupils achieve five GCSEs at grade A*-C, including English and Maths.

Progress 8 tracks the progress a pupil makes from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school with a greater account of their ability rather than raw results.

The new system also judges pupils on their GCSE results from grades A* to G across eight subjects, now known as Attainment 8.

Most schools will achieve a Progress 8 score between -1 and 1, with 0 being the average. However, this year secondary schools are only considered under performing is their score is below -0.5.

Harrogate Grammar School (0.65) and Outwood Academy (0.51) are the only two schools across the district who scored 'well above average'.

St Aidan's CE High School (0.47), Ripon Grammar School (0.47), Nidderdale High School (0.35) all performed 'above average'

Rossett School (0.14), St John Fisher CHS (0.10), King James's School (-0.01), Harrogate High School (0.09) and Boroughbridge High School (-0.12) were all rated average.

The national average result for Attainment 8 was 49.9, expressed as points out of 80.

Ripon Grammar School had the highest score with 68.8 followed by Harrogate Grammar School with 59.7 then St Aidan's CE High School with 59.6.

Only Boroughbridge High School with 48.1 and Harrogate High School with 44.6 were the two schools across the district to have a lower than average Attainment 8 score.

According to the new accountability measures, North Yorkshire has been rated as a top tier authority, above the national average for both progress and attainment.

“Once again North Yorkshire has performed highly against a set of Government measures” said County Councillor Arthur Barker, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Schools.

“We must congratulate our school staff, young people and families for this great achievement.

"In North Yorkshire we are constantly striving to give young people the best in teaching and learning and these outcomes show that we continue to be successful and in the top tier for achievement nationally.”

The proportion of students who attained both English and mathematics places North Yorkshire in the top 20 per cent of authorities nationally.

Up to 67.5 per cent of North Yorkshire’s students attained grade C or above in both English and mathematics – four per cent above the national average of 63.3 per cent.

North Yorkshire outcomes for attainment in the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) were also 4 per cent above the national average, with 29 per cent of students attaining A* - C in a combined suite of English, mathematics, sciences, language and humanities.

The proportion of pupils who attained good GCSEs in the separate academic subject areas of mathematics, science and languages was more than 5 per cent above the national average.