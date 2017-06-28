Students shine in Sherbies

Sherburn High School celebrated students’ achievements in style at their sixth annual Sherbie Awards Evenings last week.

Each of the four houses hosted their own evening of subject and house awards which were compered by staff and Post 16 students.

“Some of our very talented performing arts students entertained everyone with several musical interludes during the evenings,” said school spokesman Ann Hannam.

Lotherton House Achievement Leader Emma Wadsworth added: “The Sherbie’s are amazing, they get bigger every year with more and more students being invited to attend; it’s brilliant. I am so proud to be Lotherton’s House Leader.”

The top performing students were nominated for the outstanding achievements and contributions that they make to the school and wider community with each house nominating a House Star for a student who has gone above and beyond in all aspects of their education and extra-curricular activities.

Headteacher Maria Williams added: “I am so proud of every student who was nominated and would like to also thank all parents/carers for their ongoing support; this has a massive impact as recognised by Ofsted in our recent Good inspection. Thanks also go to the commitment of a wide variety of staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure these evenings are amazing!”

Each year it would not be possible to hold our Sherbies without the very generous financial donations that we receive from businesses in our community, we would, therefore, like to sincerely thank: Elmhirst Parker Solicitors, Emmerson Doors LTD, GR Electrical Services LTD, Rainbow Nursery School and Sherburn in Elmet Methodist Church.

Photos L-R

B1 Bramham House Star: Alex Johnson

B22 Bramham House Community Award Winner: Patrick Watson

B33 B36 Musicians: Back Row; Eve Knowles, Bronte Straw, Grace Armytage. Front Row: Ellie-May Cameron

H1 H28 Harewood House Star: Megan Horn

L2 L29 Elle-Rose Waters Vivo Winner

L35 Lotherton House Star: Maddie Smith

N1 Newby House Academic Achievement Winner: Katie Bell

N24 Newby House Star: Lucy Green

N26 Newby House Nominees and Winners

Lotherton House Nominees and Winners