Students mark success in A-level chemistry

Awards held at Salters' Hall, London EC2Y 5DE

Two former students from St Aidan’s and St John Fisher Associated Sixth Form, taught at St John Fisher, were invited to receive awards for their achievements in their A-Level Chemistry (Salters) in the 2016 summer exams by the Salters Institute.

