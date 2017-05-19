Sports boost at college centre

A major phase in the £3.8m transformation of a Harrogate school’s sports centre has ended with the completion of a week-long drop-in session.

A total of 21 pods, which were manufactured offsite to minimise disruption at Ashville College Sports Centre – and speed up the construction process - were lowered into place over a period of seven days.

Each of the modular units, which come complete with all the necessary components, were driven from Newark, Nottinghamshire, on a convoy of flat-bed lorries, and then carefully slotted together to create a near-finished building.

Once work to the sports centre is completed in the summer, it will boast a significantly enlarged gymnasium, a new studio, nine new changing facilities, new reception and café area, and new staff offices.

The swimming pool has also been redecorated and received much needed maintenance.

Ashville College Headmaster Mark Lauder said: “The off-site construction of the modular units, and the subsequent placing of them on site, marks the end of a significant phase in this important £3.8m project.

“We are working to a tight timescale, and I’m delighted to say we are on track for the new sports centre to be ready in time for the start of the new academic year in September.

“It helped speed up the construction process and has ultimately led to less disruption for the local residents.

“This is the biggest single investment in the school’s history, and will deliver a superb facility for not only our pupils, but the wider community too.”

Mr Lauder added that the school has spent a further £1.6m on a new all-weather surface pitch, made its swimming pool more energy efficient, improved drainage to its 1st XV rugby pitch, investmented gym equipment and installed state-of-the-art new lighting in the sports halls.