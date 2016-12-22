Sporting success at Ashville College

The sports teams from Ashville College have not only broken a number of records, they have been highly placed in a series of competitions and events.

At the HMC (Headmasters and Headmistresses Conference Schools) John Parry Swimming Relays in Stonyhurst, Lancashire, Ashville’s Senior and Under-15 swimming squads competed in a series of medley and relay races.

The Under-15 girls finished fourth in their medley relays and the boys finished sixth.

The senior boy’s squad of James Sadler, Joe Moore, Aaron Rego and Russell Leckenby finished third in their medley relays and seventh in the freestyle relays.

The big moment of the day was recorded by the senior girls’ squad of Serra Hale, Sarah Rider, Hiromi Chan and Emma Moore as they won their medley and freestyle relays, smashing the existing competition record for freestyle by over three seconds.

In addition, the team also set two new school records in both relays.

This win gives the girls the chance to compete at the Bath and Otter Medley National HMC swimming relays at the Olympic Pool in London in March.

Ashville College’s Under-12 hockey team competed at the North Yorkshire Hockey Finals and scored one win, a draw and a loss.

The highlight for the team was the game against Cundall Manor, the eventual overall winners of the tournament, ending on a hard-fought 0-0 draw.

And the Under-14 netball team successfully competed for a place in the county finals.

Together with great teamwork and an unbreakable defence, the team dominated throughout all seven games, wining all of them to go through to the Yorkshire Regional Tournament on January 28.

The Under-19 team finished third in the tournament.

Duncan Archer, Ashville College’s Head of Sports Development, said the teams have grown in confidence: “Once again Ashville sports teams have risen to the occasion and performed superbly.

“They have all demonstrated great team work and determination which has been reward by some stunning results on the field and in the pool.”