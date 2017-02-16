Schoolgirl has taste of success

Teenager Alice Young of Rossett School cooked up a storm to reach Springboard’s FutureChef Regional Final.

The 14-year-old joined aspiring young chefs at Selby College for the contest which aims to fill the shortage in hospitality.

Springboard’s FutureChef features a four stage national competition, annually involving over 8,000 participants. It also includes classroom resources, chef demonstrations and skills challenges, and forms a link between schools and hospitality employers.

Alice beat five to reach the North-East Regional Final of Springboard’s FutureChef competition.

She served a menu of chicken thigh with a red wine jus and fondant potatoes, green beans and vine tomatoes, followed by an espresso crème brulee and almond biscuit.

Alice said: “I cannot believe I have won and on my birthday too. It’s been a great experience.

But the Harrogate schoolgirl was to taste defeat in the next round at York College last week.

She competed for a place in the National final last Tuesday at York College but was knocked out, losing to Dronfield’s Leigh Speight, 13, who will go through to compete against the remaining 12 in London on March 27.

Head Judge Kevin Wicks from Compass Group UK & Ireland said: “It was a hard decision to make as standards were so high today, each young person has shown real talent, and I wouldn’t have like to have been in their shoes today.

“They have all coped with the pressure really well.”

Springboard Regional Manager Kerry Mabbley said: “Springboard’s FutureChef was developed as a result of research into young people’s ideas about the hospitality industry.

“It provides teachers and young people with a wonderful insight into the wealth of career opportunities that the hospitality sector has to offer.”