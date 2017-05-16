School PTA targets £1,500 to install life-saving kit

Harrogate school Oatlands Infants is celebrating after reaching its £1,500 target to install a life-saving defibrillator.

The machine, which can spark hearts back to life, has been put in place with access to the public who use the neighbouring playing fields regularly used for sports matches.

Karen Washer, chairman of the school’s PTA which has driven the fundraising bid, said: “The defibrillator is now installed and fully functional.

“It is located inside the school playground and can be accessed via the main gate on Cromwell Road which remains open at all times.

“We obviously hope that it never needs to be used, but if it does, we hope that it will help save lives.”

Fundraising efforts, which started less than a year ago, saw the school’s Christmas Fair and its raffle, bring in £1,200 towards the defibrillator and recently a collection from the funeral of a parent’s grandmother and Oatlands Community TUKI Cafe.