School of the Week: St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School, Ripon

St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School, Ripon is a fabulous place to receive an education.

Here, children share their thoughts on life at the school.

“The school is not just a school community, it’s also a community with our local Catholic church and, of course, the parents and carers of the children in our school family,” says Shannon, year six.

“If you have children aged three-four, they will go the foundation unit where you have fun all day. They will be taught by two lovely teachers: Miss Miller and Mrs Harland,” says Oliver, year five.

“Throughout the school the staff are kind and expect you to do a lot but not so much that it becomes tricky. None of the teachers believe in negativity. The teachers and children get on really well,” says Elsa, year six.

“Lessons are the most enjoyable part of school,” says Mya, year six.

“Playtime is fun. We have an outdoor classroom which we use during playtime, plus lots of equipment to play with and tyres to play on. Four square is the most popular ball game and all the children will let you join in,” says Archie, year six.

“At St Wilfrid’s we do a variety of fun PE including hockey, netball, rugby, football, swimming and gymnastics. We have many opportunities to take part in competitions which everyone loves to take part in,” says Inga, year six.

“There is an extensive variety of extra-curriculum activities such as arts and crafts, sewing club, sports club, karate, computer club and orchestra,” says Himansa, year six.

“At St Wilfrid’s we learn to love and love to learn. We have a wonderful environment with fantastically trained teachers and very well-behaved children,” says Yi, year five.

