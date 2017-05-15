School of the Week: Knaresborough St John’s Primary School

Knaresborough St John’s Church of England Primary School is very proud of its inclusive ethos, its Christian values and its desire to ensure that every child is given the best education possible.

Last year we were visited by Ofsted, who judged the school to be “Good”, and the church inspection judged us to be “Outstanding” in all areas of school life.

Our children enjoy coming to school with our fantastic combination of teachers and teaching assistants ensuring that they are given a personalised curriculum to meet all their academic and emotional needs.

The school was featured on BBC’s Look North last year for the way we go above and beyond in supporting the emotional needs of our children.

Throughout the school year we provide a wide variety of events and activities to enrich the learning for our children. These have enthused our pupils in their topic work and created many lasting memories throughout their learning . As well as going out on visits and trips, we always enjoy inviting people into school to support learning. Every class holds an open morning or afternoon for family members on a termly basis, with additional community events such as grandparent day and our whole school open day being held regularly. These events see many members of the local community, including the Mayor and Town Crier, visiting our school to experience at day at St John’s.

The school is supported very well by our PTA, who are always raising funds to provide additional opportunities for the children. Recent projects have included increasing the number of laptops across school, as well as funding the re-surfacing of our EYFS playground so that our children have a bright and colourful space to enjoy.

We are a proud, nurturing school and one that is always striving to provide every child the very best all round education. We welcome visitors to a special open day on Thursday, May 25, which will give everyone the opportunity to see our wonderful school in action from 9.15am-11.15am.

