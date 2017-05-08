School of the Week: Federation of Spofforth and Follifoot CE Primary Schools

We are church schools working together for their village communities and the surrounding areas of Harrogate, Knaresborough and Wetherby.

Learning to learn is at the heart of our school cultures. Staff work closely with pupils, parents and the wider community to ensure pupils’ learning in rooted in purposeful practice opportunities that allow them to grow and develop as learners who enjoy and value the learning process and are well prepared for life-long learning.

As a federation we work together to enhance the wider opportunities available for pupils.

The recent addition of a school mini bus allows us to access a wider range of local trips, visits and sporting fixtures on a regular basis.

To learn more about our federation and its schools, please go to http://follifoot.n-yorks.sch.uk or http://spofforth.n-yorks.sch.uk.

