Scholarship is therapy for former High School pupil

The future looks bright for an aspiring sports therapist selected for a Leeds Beckett University £1,000 scholarship.

Cyra Smith is a BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise Therapy Leeds Beckett undergraduate, based in Harrogate, who is passionate about helping injured sportsmen and women return to action.

The 19-year-old former Harrogate High School pupil, will receive a Bright Futures Scholarship for students who might otherwise be unable to afford a university education.

They are awarded to first year students who are the first in their family to go to university and are based on academic merit, with funding for the scheme generously provided by Leeds Beckett alumni.

Cyra, who also cares for her mother who has a long-term health condition, said: “I was extremely reluctant and worried to be leaving all the caring responsibilities to my sister while I’m at university.

“Due to her condition my mum doesn’t earn as much as she might, and therefore I have to be very self-reliant and undertake university off my own back, which at times can be very difficult.”

Cyra, who strives to one day have her own sports therapy practice, is dedicated to her course and spends most of her free time practising her massage technique.

“Receiving this scholarship means I can buy the anatomy books I need for my course, which will help me prepare for my exams, but can be very expensive,” she said.

“I also want to buy my own massage couch and essential oils so that I can practice more with my friends.”

Speaking about being awarded the scholarship Cyra added: “I’m extremely grateful: it’s so unexpected and it will really take the pressure off me financially so that I can concentrate on studying. It’s such an amazing thing to do for someone, and knowing that alumni can help support students is fantastic.”