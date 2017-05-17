Rossett four take third in Maths Challenge finals

Mathematicians at Rossett School are celebrating their success at the regional finals of the UKMT Team Maths Challenge held in York.

Teamwork and months of practice resulted in a strong performance from the school’s team of four, earning Rossett third place in the region.

Year 8 students Tij Kapote and Gidi Pliener, and Matt Rowe and Katie Merckel from Year 9, competed against top mathematicians from across the region in a series of mathematical rounds and challenges testing mathematical, communication and teamwork skills.

Tracey Davies, Maths Intervention Co-ordinator at Rossett School, said: “The whole team did incredibly well on the day and worked brilliantly as a team.

“One of our Year 13 students, Kate Lewis, gave up a lot of her free time to train and mentor them in the run up to the big day and her support was invaluable.

“This is the first time a team from Rossett has been in a medal position and we’re very proud of our students for working so hard to achieve it.”

Rossett’s mathematicians are training for next year.