Ripon school announces move to academy status

The interim headteacher of Greystone Community Primary School in Ripon said she is excited "to make educational history" in the city, ahead of the school becoming the first primary in North Yorkshire to join the Outwood Grange Academies Trust.

Victoria Kirkman said she hopes the academy status, effective from September 1, will help the school move towards an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating, after a recent inspection found that the school requires improvement.

The Ofsted report showed that Greystone is making good progress, and Miss Kirkman sees joining the trust as an opportunity to continue driving forward improvements for the school, which will become the 'Outwood Primary Academy Greystone.'

She said: "We are very excited about being welcomed into the family of Outwood Grange academies, and I will be leading the school through this period of transition.

"A lot of work has gone into improving Greystone this academic year, and I am very proud of what we have achieved. This is a new positive step for the school's future.

"It is an opportunity to raise the attainment and achievement of pupils. The Trust's vision for schools is children first, and their values mirror the values of Greystone. It is recognised nationally as a high performing chain of schools, and is very well-respected.

"It will provide a wealth of opportunities for our pupils. We want to make sure that we are moving forward as a school as much as we can.

"We want to join the Outwood Academy secondary in Ripon in achieving an outstanding rating.

"I am invested in the children at Greystone school 100 per cent - invested in making sure that they have a high quality first education.

"I have fully appreciated all of the support and encouragement from parents and staff this academic year, I would like to thank them all for their support ."

A meeting for parents and carers about the transition, including the families of prospective pupils, will be held on June 29 at 5pm.