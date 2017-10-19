Pupils’ top designs on 21st birthday celebrations

The Pavilions of Harrogate are celebrating their 21st birthday and ran a competition for local students asking for designs for a card to mark the occasion.

The winner was Olivia Hawksworth in 8S at St Aidan’s. The judges were also so impressed with Emily Gee in Year 7 that they created another winner which will be the design for a 21st Birthday invite. Both designs have been printed and the birthday card is currently on sale in Fodder.

The girls, along with their families and art teacher, Mrs Searby, attended the 21st birthday celebrations where the girls were presented with a Fodder hamper.

Mr Searby commented: “We are very proud of the girls’ achievements. The standard was really high and we want to congratulate everyone who entered the competition’.

Heather Parry, Managing Director at Pavilions said: “The judges were bowled over by the quality of entries from St Aidan’s.”