Past pupil guide students choices

A former head boy and girl went back in time to help today’s pupils prepare for the future.

Alistair Gibb and Michelle Mohajer, former students of Harrogate Grammar School from 1971-78, re-visited their pasts with current Year 12 students to share their experiences of Higher Education and Career development.

Since leaving Harrogate Grammar, Michelle has become an obstetrics and gynaecology consultant and now works at Keele University’s medical department. Michelle’s talk covered the Medical Package on offer at the school’s Sixth Form for those aiming for careers in healthcare or veterinary sciences and is one of the most popular for year 12.

Ellen Young, said of the talks: “This really helps to ensure that students gather a realistic understanding of the careers they are aiming for.

“Different talks this year have been from other visiting consultant doctors, nurses and midwives.

“There are more scheduled and they help students understand different areas in the healthcare system and the variety of work that stitches together to ensure that the population is well looked after by the healthcare services.”

Alistair talked on the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) package on offer.

Alistair graduated from Loughborough University with a degree in Civil Engineering, leading to a very successful career in the industry.

Now as a Chartered Engineer, he has become the European Construction Institute – Total Academy of Engineering Professor and a lecturer at Loughborough University.

During his talk, Alistair described the accessibility a Civil Engineering degree would provide, putting many misconceptions aside.

“Civil engineering projects do not just include bridges and dams; they can range entirely from pop-up schools to designing transport systems, while projects push the boundaries of innovation” he told the students.

The UK Government has awarded some of Alistair’s largest contracts, with his work primarily relating to the areas of Occupational Health & Safety and modern innovation research.

Alistair shared his experiences of the London 2012 Olympic Park developments. Featuring 8.35km of waterways around the park, 30 bridges and 11 residential blocks, he led multiple research projects into the developments.

