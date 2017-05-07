Outdoor area opens for fun

Rossett Acre’s Early Years Outdoor Learning Area was officially opened and exciting developments are planned with the granting of government cash for further improvements.

Local Councillor Jim Clark opened the improved Outdoor Learning Area and a school spokesman said: “Significant improvements have been made to the Outdoor Learning environment, including a covered area and the installation of a Mud Kitchen and Sandpit.

“This has been enabled due to the generosity of a NYCC grant awarded by Coun Clark and Rossett Acre’s own PTA, with their tireless efforts to raise funds to benefit the School.”

Rossett Acre joined the Red Kite Learning Trust as an Academy last November and has been told that their CIF bid (the government’s Condition Improvement Fund) has been successful, meaning further improvements to replace windows and the two older temporary classrooms.

Pictured with the Early Years children are, from left, Councillor Jim Clark, Lesley Stott (Chair of Rossett Acre’s PTA) and Corrine Penhale (Headteacher).