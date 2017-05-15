New senate unveiled at St Aidans

St Aidan’s High new student council, known as the Senate, has taken office following an exciting round of election speeches.

The candidates delivered short presentations in order to attract the votes of their peers.

There was a high turn-out for the election and the successful candidates are now taking on the challenge of representing the school’s students in a range of situations.

The Senate will present the views of their peers at regular meetings with governors and senior members of staff, as well as organising social and charity events throughout the next academic year.

Following a further round of interviews the new Head Boy, Christian McDermott and Head Girl, Celia Atherton were announced.