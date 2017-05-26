New head boy and girl elected

Rossett students have elected a new head girl and head boy after a close-run race for the posts.

Arran Kennedy, 16, won the vote to be named head boy and 17-year-old Katie Anderson was elected head girl.

Arran, from Harrogate, is studying Maths, Economics, Chemistry and Spanish and is looking forward to being a future ambassador of the school.

He said: “I would like to be able to represent Rossett School confidently to prospective teachers and parents, but most importantly students.

“I genuinely believe that Rossett provides the best all-round educational experience for students. It also provided me with an opportunity to make a difference, that will ultimately benefit the school and the local community.

“My main focus for my time as head boy is to build more bridges between Sixth Form and lower school. I know from experience that becoming a Sixth Former involves more than just adapting to new surroundings or becoming used to different lesson styles.

“A factor in academic success is having a positive mindset: if I can work alongside the other members of the student leadership team in making small changes to everyday life at school for Sixth Formers just that little bit easier, I will feel like I’ve done a good job.”

Newly elected Head Girl, Katie Anderson, also from Harrogate, is studying Maths, Chemistry, Physics and Music.

She added: “I want to be able to make a difference for the students of Rossett.

“Whilst I want to be a listening ear and a helping hand for the Sixth Form now, I want to leave a lasting legacy and resources for those who will come to Rossett Sixth Form in the future.

“Now that we have the new Sixth Form block, I will be ensuring all who are coming to the Sixth Form at Rossett are aware of the wonderful teaching, support and facilities we have to offer.

“I’m also hoping to assist with the smooth transition for Year 11s by providing them with more information and first-hand knowledge on subjects and support available to them in their academic studies, and help them with their plans for the future.”

Ben Rothery and Georgia Taylor, both 17 and from Harrogate, were elected deputy head boy and deputy head girl.

Head of Sixth Form, Brendan Foley, said: “Congratulations to all 12 candidates.”