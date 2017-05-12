Maths contests add up to success

Harrogate Grammar School has celebrated their achievements in various maths competitions held throughout the year.

In March, four students took part in the United Kingdom Mathematics Trust (UKMT) Team Maths Challenge Regional Final aimed at students in year 8 and 9.

Kiran Amin, Freya Sugarman (year 9), Tom Owen (year 8) and Jake Sandland (year 7) competed at Lawnswood School.

There were four rounds testing their mathematical ability, problem solving skills and teamwork all against the clock. And the four finished second overall against 20 schools.

Freya said: “The Maths Challenge was a great day. It’s not every day you get to spend a full day doing maths and we were really happy with the result. Jake and Tom can take part next year and go for first place.”

Just a week later Amélie Davies, Ben Jacobs, Kim Mountney and Max Needleman finished third in the Further Maths Support Programme’s year 10 Maths Feast held at Horsforth School.

In the Individual Intermediate Challenge, 45 students from Harrogate Grammar School achieved nine Gold, eight Silver and 16 Bronze certificates.

Jacques Maurice and Max Needleman were top scorers in years 11 and 10, respectively.

Although the Individual Challenge is aimed at students in Year 10 and 11, Kiran Amin, Sam Grant (both year 9), Tom Owen (year 8) and Jake Sandland (year 7) all took part, achieved a Gold certificate and all made it to follow on rounds for their score and age group.

Sam also gained a Qualification certificate and Jake and Tom achieved Merits, which are awarded to the top 25 per cent of students. Tom was only five marks off the maximum 135 marks.

Tom said: “I’ve always loved Maths and it’s an honour to win these certificates.”

In the Olympiad, Kiran Amin scored 58 out of 60, which puts him in the top 50 of the 1,600 qualifying entrants in the country.

In the Edge Hill University Mathematics Challenge, Year 9 students, Rory Pearson, Anna Watson, Georgia Pepper, Iris Eastaugh, Kiran Amin, Ed Appleyard, Jack Hartshorn, Alfie Temple and Will Morris have made it through to the second stage.

They are currently working on solving and presenting a choice of two maths problems.