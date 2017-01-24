Maths challenge adds up for Ashville two

Two Ashville Junior School mathematicians will be pitting their wits against students from around the UK in the “bonus round” of a national maths competition.

Year 5 pupils James Shidle and Jacob Wells, have secured their places in this special heat of the Primary Maths Challenge, after finishing in the top two per cent in the first round.

And, in the new challenge being held on Wednesday, February 1, James and Jacob will be competing on a world-wide level, as many overseas schools will also be taking part.

The Primary Mathematics Challenge is a fun and exciting mathematical competition aimed at pupils in Years 5 and 6 in England and Wales, P6 and P7 in Scotland, and Years 6 and 7 in Northern Ireland.

The PMC is designed to encourage enthusiasm, boost confidence in mathematics and show the different ways questions can be asked. Problem solving is at the heart of each competition.

Simon Bailey, Ashville Junior School Headteacher, said: “We are immensely pleased and proud that James and Jacob have been invited to enter Primary Maths Challenge bonus round.

“This round will be particularly exciting as the pair will be up against children not only from the United Kingdom, but from across the globe.

“Both of the boys should be incredibly proud of getting to this stage. However they are keen to do even better. James and Jacob are now busy preparing for the challenging bonus round.

“Their work ethic is superb and they are both extremely talented, however what is most satisfying is to see how much fun they have had along the way.”