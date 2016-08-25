Live GCSE Results Day: Harrogate district students open results

Students across the Harrogate district are opening their GCSE results this morning.

Almost 700,000 schoolchildren across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will collect their results this morning, (Thursday, August 25).

16.58pm - Outwood Academy students have achieved "phenomenal results" with 76 per cent of students managing A*-C in English and Maths.

On average all students achieved more than half a grade more than expected across eight key subjects and almost 90 per cent of students made expected progress in English and Maths.

Mike Tewolde celebrated six A* grades and five A grades while Emma Sorby achieved three A* grades and five A grades.

Principal, Steve Merifield said: "Once again we are delighted with the achievements of all our students and there have been some exceptional results.

"Some of our students were able to overcome really challenging personal circumstances to achieve excellent outcomes.

"I would like to once again thank all of the staff for going the extra mile with the students, along with the parents and carers for their continued support and the Academy Council for their unwavering commitment.

The Outstanding Ofsted inspection this year recognised the many strengths of our Academy and that Outwood Academy Ripon continues to be one of the highest performing schools nationally.”

16.50pm - The principal of Harrogate Ladies' College congratulated the school's students following an "outstanding" set of GCSE results.

A third of all pupils achieved a clean sweep of A*-A grades with the overall number of A*-C grades increasing to 92 per cent.

In Physics, Statistics, French, Spanish, Latin and Music, more than 70 per cent of all grades were A*-A and 93 per cent of all grades in English Literature were A*-B.

Among those celebrating fantastic results were Jenny Claridge who was awarded 10 A*s and one A.

Ms Brettsaid, “The girls have achieved an excellent set of GCSE results and I am so delighted for them and for the teachers who have worked so hard to support, encourage and inspire them.”

“We’re a small school and that means that we really get to know all of the girls as individuals. We get to know their strengths and we understand when they need supporting and conversely, when they need push. I’m sure that this is really important factor in today’s results.”

“I hope that the girls are really proud of what they’ve achieved. I’ve seen how hard they’ve worked and I’ve seen their bravery and resilience in overcoming challenges.

"I hope that alongside their excellent GCSE results, these are qualities that they will take with them into the next stages of their lives”.

16.37pm - Cundall Manor School pupils, parents and staff were celebrating today following a fantastic set of GCSE results.

The school recorded a strong set of GCSE results including a 100 per cent overall pass rate with 95 per cent of students gaining five or more A*- C grades.

All of the school’s pupils also successfully secured their first choice of sixth form provider.

There were overall "excellent" results in subjects such as History, Further Maths, Geography and Science which saw 100 per cent of pupils achieving grade C or above.

Among the school pupils celebrating their results was Rebecca Thompson who achieved straight A’s across the board with an seven A*s and five As.

John Sample, Joint headteacher at Cundall Manor School, said: “I am delighted that our pupils have achieved such a fantastic set of results.

"It is testament to how hard they have worked and their will to succeed.

"All our pupils should be very proud of their results and should be confident in their next steps knowing that what they have achieved and their preparation for life after school has been of the highest calibre.”

16.32pm - Ripon Grammar School had cause for celebration with almost a third of their pupils achieving at least ten A* or A grades.

Maddie Charvill with 13 A*s and Ben Pimley with 12 A*s led the field in a year that produced 60 per cent A*/A grades for the fifth year in a row.

More than 86 per cent of the grades were A*-B and 97 per cent were C or better. More than 99 per cent of students secured at least five A*-C grades and 97.5 per cent achieved the benchmark including Maths and English.

Headmaster Martin Pearman said: "These results provide an outstanding foundation for success at A level for the year group and I would like to congratulate both staff and students on their success.

“They should be very proud of what they have achieved and the results are just reward for all their hard work. The day produced many smiling faces and it was wonderful to share in the success of the students.”

16.25pm - Students at the Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) have pulled off "outstanding results" with principal Sue Woodroofe celebrating core subject success.

The school managed to help 77 per cent of pupils achieving A* and A in Maths, 67 per cent in English Literature and 60 per cent in English Language.

Overall 16 students at GSAL swept the board with 10 A* passes at GCSE with Freya Marshall, Emily Ball and Jack Charters all celebrating nine A*s and one A grade.

Ms Woodroofe said: “I could not be more proud of this year’s GCSE cohort.

"These results testify to the outstanding achievements of a wonderful group of year 11 students and promise much for their A-level futures.

“I am grateful to staff and parents whose support for, and encouragement of, the children has been first class.”

16.20pm - Boroughbridge High School students are again celebrating improved results with 68 per cent of students achieving five A*s-C including English and Maths.

An impressive 13 per cent of students attained more than five A*-A with 83 per cent of students managing A*-C grades in English.

Headteacher Steve Shaw said: "I am delighted that the hard work of so many of our students has been rewarded with the results they deserve.

"It has been a joint effort between staff, students and of course, their families”.

16.09pm - Students at St. John Fisher Catholic High School have been commended by their headteacher for another year of "excellent results".

An impressive 83 per cent of pupils managed to attain A*-C in both English with the amount of students achieving the English Baccalaureate rising to 53 per cent.

Maya Mellor walked away with 12 A*s and one A grade while Catriona Robinsom managed 11 A*s and two As. Lucy Dean celebrated 10 A*s and two As with Rebecca Wharton achieving nine A*s and two As.

Headteacher Rob Pritchard said: "We are proud of our students, as they have achieved the results they deserve due to their hard work, the dedication of our staff and the support of our parents.

"We are looking forward to welcoming them back into our Associated Sixth Form."

15.22pm - A staggering 40 per cent of Gateways School pupils achieved nine or more A* and A grades in their GCSE results.

Staff and students were celebrating 90 per cent of all candidates being awarded at least one A* mark with 62 per cent of all grades awarded at A*-A.

Annabelle Fuller achieved an impressive 11 A* grades with one A grade while Katie Spencer managed nine A* grades and one A grade.

Headmistress, Dr Tracy Johnson, said: "We are absolutely delighted with this year’s GCSE results.

"With BBC news reporting a significant fall in results nationwide, we are especially pleased to have seen rises in most areas including a rise in A*-C grades to 98% where the overall population has seen a decline in these results to 66.9%.

"This couldn’t have been achieved without the dedication of our staff and the determination of our pupils and as a school we are incredibly proud.”

15.10pm - Boston Spa School toasted another year of success with ten students managing an incredible clean sweep of 11 A* and A grades.

Following last week's A level celebration, the school celebrated 67 per cent of students achieving five A*-C GCSEs including English and Maths.

This was a 10 per cent increase from the previous year with 23% of all grades awarded being at A* and A.

Headteacher Christopher Walsh said the results were a collection of "individual successes", praising their hard work.

He said: "It is a delight that with last week’s Sixth Form results and this week’s Year 11 we have two sets of results that both show students making above expected progress when it matters.

"Nationally there has been a sharp decline in GCSE achievement this year and I am delighted that the hard work of our staff and students has seen our school buck this trend.

"They have worked very hard and have been rewarded with great results. I am very proud of them."

12.44pm - It was all smiles at Ashville College this morning with 91 per cent of pupils gaining A*-C grades

Headteacher Mark Lauder praised students with 43 per cent of all grades being A*-A and 48 per cent of pupils achieving at least one A* in their exams.

Mr Lauder said: “We are extremely pleased with today’s GCSE results which reflect incredibly well on the efforts of our pupils over the past two years.

“There have been some great successes and it is wonderful to see so many pupils achieve an A* grade, and I’m delighted to see almost all of last year’s Year 11 pupils moving into our Sixth Form.

“These results, coupled with last week’s record breaking A-Level results, yet another reminder of Ashville’s strong academic credentials.”

12.39pm - Nidderdale High School achieved its "best ever" GCSE results this morning with 70 per cent of students achieving five A*-C grades including English and Maths.

For the second successive year, more than 50 per cent of all students achieved at least one A* or A grade with pass rates of 100 per cent A*-C in six subjects.

Heads of School, Kath Jordan, said, “Whilst we are enormously proud of the A*-C results this year, we are equally proud of the progress made by every individual in the school.

"A great many students have exceeded national expectations in a wide range of subjects and we look forward to seeing this reflected in the new Progress 8 measure to be released later in the year.”

Sian Dover, co Head of School, said: “The school goes from strength to strength and this is not only reflected in these fantastic exam results but also in the continued increase in the number of families choosing to join Nidderdale High School."

12.29pm - Tadcaster Grammar School students are celebrating an "extremely successful year" after collecting their GCSE results this morning.

The grammar school reported that 70 per cent of all students achieved five or more A*-C grades including English and Maths.

More than one third of all students achieved five or more A* or A grades to the delight of assistant headteacher Alan Sykes.

He said: "We are delighted that this bucks the national picture where fewer A*/A grades have been awarded this year.

"Congratulations to all of our students, many of whom we look forward to seeing return TGS for their chosen post-16 courses; we wish all our students every success for the future."

12.22pm - Students at St Aidan's High School have collected "oustanding" GCSE results, according to their headteacher John wood.

Mr Wood highlighted students' progress in the English Baccalaureate subjects as a particular highlight and wished them all well for their A Levels in September.

He said: "St Aidan’s is delighted yet again to report that students receiving their GCSE grades today have done themselves proud by achieving some outstanding results.

"We have continued to provide in these difficult and changing times an all round educational experience where students of all abilities have been able to achieve whilst also being able to develop them into young people able to make significant contribution to society."

11.52am - King James's School Headteacher Carl Sugden praised his students after a year of "strong performances across a range of key subjects.

An impressive 75 per cent of students achieved A*-C or above including Maths with 71 per cent in English.

In Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Economics 100% of students achieved grades A* to C and in Art, Drama, Engineering and Textiles over 90% of students achieved this benchmark.

Mr Sugden said: "All credit must go to the students for their hard work over the two years of study and to the teachers for preparing the students for what have been a demanding set of exams.

"We have a broad curriculum and the success is not confined to just a few subjects, a whole range of subjects are delivering top grades for the students.”

9.35am - Students at Harrogate Grammar School have had a year to remember with 82.4 per cent of pupils achieving five or more A*-C including Maths and English.

That result was nearly 3 per cent up on last year with student progress under the 'Progress 8' increasing and well within the top 10 per cent in the country.

Kirstie Moat, deputy headteacher, said: "These fantastic results are a reflection of the hard work and resilience of our students supported by our dedicated team of teachers and support staff who together really do strive to achieve the school’s ambition of excellence for all.

"We also appreciate the support that parents have provided during their children’s time with us, it is this partnership between home and school that is the foundation for our success.