Ladies College choir on song for national contest

Harrogate Ladies’ College Chapel Choir hit a high note when they heard that they had reached the finals of the Barnardo’s National Choral Competition.

Launched in 2008, the popular competition attracts entrants from all over the UK and raises awareness and money for the young people’s charity.

Seven senior choirs including Harrogate Ladies’ College will compete in the finals at The Royal Festival Hall in London on Friday March 17, performing two songs each. The school choir will sing a setting of John McCrae’s poem In Flanders Fields, alongside Howard Goodall’s Love Divine.

Head of Choir and Upper 6 student Nicole Brocksom said: “We were so happy to find out that we were finalists and can’t wait to perform in such an iconic venue. We’ve sung in some fantastic concert halls but this is very special for all of us.”

Director of music at the college, Kate Morgan said: “Music and singing is such an important part of Harrogate Ladies’ College and we’re incredibly proud of our Chapel Choir.

“We’re also thrilled to have another outstanding opportunity to sing in a national final just two years after our televised appearance in the Songs of Praise School Choir of the Year competition.”

The winning choir will be announced at the end of the concert and invited to sing in one of the Barnardo’s 2017 Young Supporters’ Concerts.

The College Chapel Choir is also set to perform for Soroptimist International at the Wesley Chapel in Harrogate.