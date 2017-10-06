Harvest gathered to aid homeless

Members of St Robert’s Catholic Primary School Council and the Mini Vinnies group collected food that fellow pupils had brought from home to celebrate the Harvest Assembly.

Miss Potts, the School Council co-ordinator, said she was overwhelmed with the response which was to help Harrogate Homeless Project.

“The parents and children have, as always, been very generous with their donations and it is lovely to see the children wanting to help others so much,” she said.

Tyler Jeffrey, nine, said: “Because the school and all of the children wanted to help those who unfortunately have fallen on hard times, they collected a large collection of dried food and tins of fruit and vegetables.”

Rory Miller, nine, added: “This is all for a good cause. We all are hopeful that this will help all the people that need it as it will nourish those in need.”

The Harrogate Homeless Project were delighted to receive the donations and were very pleased with the way the children had responded to the local project.