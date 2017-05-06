Harrogate schoolgirl takes title in top careers contest

Rossett School pupil Katie Lofthouse was named as the overall winner of a national contest to find the best and brightest school leaver.

London’s iconic BT Tower hosted a selection of exceptionally driven 16-19-year-olds, were tested in work readiness in a bid to get students to start considering career options.

“I am honoured to have won and still quite can’t believe it,” said Katie.

The 61 highest scoring students bid for the top prize of a day with BT at their state-of-the-art Global Research and Development Headquarters in Suffolk.

”I am really excited and looking forward to the day at Adastral Park,” added Katie.

“I really enjoyed the activities and today has been a great opportunity to network with both other students and the companies here.”

Rae Ranasinghe, head of talent entry recruitment at BT, said: “We are delighted at BT to support the TARGETcareers School Leavers’ Challenge for the second year running.

“This has been a great opportunity for the students to test their skills, meet fellow students.”