Grammar school is outstanding to board

Ripon Grammar School has had its outstanding reputation enhanced still further with the same top grading for its boarding provision.

The school has capacity for 95 boy and girl boarders, who pay to board but not for tuition and who enjoy an outstanding experience, according to Ofsted. Inspectors said the school’s boarding provision “consistently exceeds the standards of good” and that it “contributes to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people”.

The social care inspectors noted that boarding at Ripon Grammar School brings significant benefits to boarders’ independence, their confidence and self-discipline, and personal and academic achievements, providing them with a good springboard to their futures. “They are happy and enjoy being at school,” the report said. “There is an excellent balance of safe risk-taking and promoting boarders’ development and life experiences,” they added.

Headmaster Marin Pearman, who retires at the end of term, said: “This is a tremendous outcome of which we should all be very proud, and I am deeply grateful to all the staff, students and parents who contributed to the inspection.

“The judgement reflects extremely well on everyone associated with our boarding provision and is a further step up since our previous inspection. We have implemented a long term plan of investment in the quality of our accommodation and to meet the very high demand for boarding.

“‘Outstanding’ does not mean perfect and there are some areas to address over the coming year, but I am delighted with the inspectors’ appraisal of the experiences and progress of our students.”

Boarders are able to influence life in the boarding houses, with ideas on menus, technology and social events.

Abigail Burke, 15, whose family are stationed in Bristol, said: “My dad is in the RAF so although he’s been posted, boarding allows me to have a stable school life.”