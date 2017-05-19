Girls win schools cup final

St John Fisher Girls Under-16s Football team featured in the North Yorkshire Schools Cup Final for the fifth year running and became champions for the fourth time.

Staged at York City’s stadium at Bootham Crescent, St John Fisher defeated Rossett High School 4-0.

A hat-trick from striker Molly Bridson and a player of the match award for Olivia Cook were the stand-out performances in a pulsating and fiercely fought encounter.

Carey Huegett, the team’s long-serving coach and a prolific goal-scorer herself was delighted with the team’s efforts.

“It was a tenacious and determined performance from the first whistle,” she said.

“I am very proud of them.”

Pictured, back from left, Jess Walker, Olivia Cook (c), Charlotte Rice, Christy Davidson, Anna Broadhurst, Lydia Lawson; front, from left, Molly Bridson, Hollie Higgins, Poppy Dunn, Mary Windle, and Teresa Pili.