First phase of expansion plan celebrate

Cundall Manor School has celebrated the completion of the building of four new classrooms which will house the English and Drama department.

The first phase of the school’s 10-year development programme, is designed to provide a functional and spacious eco-based facility.

Working with land, property and business consultancy George F White, who are project managing Cundall Manor’s 10-year development plan from conception to completion, the school successfully secured planning permission from Harrogate Borough Council for the classrooms and George F White appointed contractor Tom Willoughby, on behalf of the school, to construct the first phase on time and on budget.

Hunter Hardy, Head of the Architectural Team at George F White, said: “We have worked very closely with Cundall Manor to create a 10-year development plan, of which the first major phase - the four new classrooms - is completed. The build was a highly specific development.”

The aim of Cundall Manor’s long-term development programme is to plan for the growth of the school’s facilities that will provide pupils and the wider community with a highly productive learning environment.

Sir Thomas Ingilby, Chair of Governors at Cundall Manor, said: “The build of the new classrooms is a huge investment for our pupils, to provide them with the very best of facilities both now, and in the future.

“It is also testament to the dedication of our governors and staff, who have worked tirelessly to get our development programme off to a great start with the new learning facilities.”