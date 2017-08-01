Enterprising pupils crack popcorn challenge

Harrogate Ladies’ College pupils were joined by Leeds-based marketing and communications agency, Home, recently for their Enterprise Day.

The event, run by the Business School at Harrogate Ladies’ College was designed to give students a taste of what working in the fast-paced advertising industry would be like.

James Bagan (Planner) and Miles Williams (Planning Executive) from Home set a live brief to eight groups of Year 7 and 8 students, to create a new brand of popcorn. The students were given a target market of 18-25 year olds, but aside from that, were given complete creative control.

Pupils took on different roles to mirror agency life, from Account Managers who dealt with demanding ‘clients’, Planners that undertook research and conducted ‘focus groups’ to find out what their target market might like, and Designers who were tasked with coming up with attention-grabbing packaging.

Siobhan Scully, Director of the Business School at Harrogate Ladies’ College said: “It was a wonderful opportunity for our girls to experience what working to a commercial brief is like, and to understand some of the traditional roles in the marketing industry.

“The team at Home were incredibly generous with their time, and their enthusiasm and professionalism was brilliant. The day went so quickly – we wish we could do it all over again!”

The groups presented their final idea to a judging panel and the winner was entitled “PopKorn”. The idea focused on the concept “Around the world in 80 flavours”.

Flavours to be featured included red chilli and lime, mozzarella and pesto, and jerk and chilli, but the team explained that if they were to launch it, they would only release a few flavours at a time to generate a buzz around ‘limited editions’!

Sarah Wareham, Head of Planning at Home added: “We were delighted to visit Harrogate Ladies’ College for their annual Enterprise Day, and were amazed with the amount of talent and enthusiasm the girls showed. Every team approached it differently but all in an incredibly creative way.”

Home’s creative team brought the winning design to life, which was framed and presented back to the students.