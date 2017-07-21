England manager inspires girls

Harrogate Ladies’ College welcomed England Football Manager, Gareth Southgate, as guest of honour at its annual Speech Day recently.

The school’s Speech Day celebrated the pupils’ successes during the academic year and Gareth gave an inspirational talk to pupils and parents about the importance of hard work, resilience and recognising that setbacks are part of the journey to success.

The former international, who won 57 England caps, has enjoyed a successful career as a footballer and a club manager. He spoke frankly about overcoming disappointments and allowing experiences to motivate.

Gareth said: “It was a real honour to speak at Harrogate Ladies’ College and award the prizes for Speech Day.

“There is a wonderful school community where girls develop character, individual strength and talents and have the confidence to be who they are.”

He added: “I am amazed by how much these young women have already achieved and they have such a bright future ahead of them.

“There will always be moments where people doubt what you can do but a desire to learn, gain new skills and constantly wanting to be the best you can be will help you succeed in life.”

Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College commented: “We were delighted that Gareth Southgate was able to join us at Speech Day and I was amazed to discover how remarkably similar managing a national football team is to managing a school.

“He is such an inspiration to the girls having achieved so much in his life. He spoke with such honesty and passion and his tenacity is extraordinary.

“We wish him the best of luck with England’s remaining qualifying matches to reach the finals of the World Cup in Russia next year.”