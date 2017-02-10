Eco friendly Moorside greet assessor

Moorside Infant School Eco-Committee were delighted to meet the Green Flag Eco-Schools Assessor recently and overjoyed when she awarded a Green Flag to the school for the second time.

Prior to the visit the children had discussed what should be discussed and planned a trip that included the schools Wildlife Area going on a frog spawn hunt; the Shape Garden to look for bees; the Outside Classrooms seeing what seeds, bulbs and trees that had been planted and inside school looking at the Winter, Growing and Eco-Schools displays.

A school Electricity Monitor demonstrated how the school saves electricity and the classroom Recycling Box and School Recycling Centre show the commitment to waste reduction.

“We take great pride in been awarded our second Green Flag.” said Bridget Taylor-Connor Eco-Schools Co-ordinator.

“It is a reflection of all the hard work and commitment the school has to Outdoor Leaning.

“The Foundation Unit also took part in the RSPB Big Schools Bird Watch. What a fantastic Eco Week.”