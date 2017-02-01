Double your Money triumph

Students at Rossett School swapped the classroom for the boardroom and showed off their entrepreneurial skills in a charity challenge.

The Year 7 students were challenged to create a project that would double their initial investment of £5.

Money-making ideas at the Double Your Money enterprise event ranged from Sweet Pong – a tasty take on ping pong – to bookmarks and coasters made from Hama beads.

Teacher Luke Blackburn said: “A fantastic £223.76 was raised at the event, which has been split between our nominated charities: SANDS (Leeds), Cancer UK, and Save the Children.

“Congratulations to the winning team of Megan Bebbington, Elena Catania, Amreet Nahal, Eliza Rodi, Ellie Rowan-Samuels and Jessica Street from 7AOY, who raised more than £46.75 with their Sweet Pong stall – an excellent return on their investment.”

Ellie said: “It was really fun working together to come up with an idea that would appeal to everyone and raise lots of money.

“I’m so pleased we won the competition, and especially that the Double Your Money challenge meant we raised lots of money for our chosen charities.”