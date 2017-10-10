Coffee morning success

Brackenfield School raised £640 with their World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event in aid of Macmillan Cancer Research.

The money was raised by Year 6 pupils who planned and ran their own stalls including Soak the Teachers, cake stalls, pre-loved books and toys stalls, treasure hunts, lucky dip and even a virtual reality experience.

The morning started with an assembly on Macmillan where children learnt about the charity and there was plenty of coffee for parents.

Deputy-Head Mr Bolton said he was delighted with the event: “The pupils showed tremendous enterprise in their ideas for such a range of stalls and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.”

Principal, Anthony Comerford added: ”This is such a worthwhile charity, one that so many of us have direct experience of.

“There was a lovely atmosphere in the hall and everyone should feel so pleased with raising such an amazing amount for MacMillan.

“A big thank you goes to all the parents who helped and attended, including baking such wonderful cakes, and to Year 6 and their Form Tutor Mrs Wardell for organising such a successful event.”