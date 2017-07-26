Bishop Monkton Primary gets a new therapy room

Pupils at a Bishop Monkton primary school are enjoying ‘Special Time’ in a new multi-purpose therapy room thanks to luxury housebuilder Kebbell Homes.

The new facility at Bishop Monkton Church of England Primary School has been created within the footprint of the school building by partitioning existing space and is already benefitting the pupils as a quiet space for interventions, small group work and one-to-one sessions such as play therapy.

Previously play therapy sessions took place in the headteacher’s office.

Kebbell Homes, which is currently building a collection of 12 family homes in the village on nearby Knaresborough Road, came to the rescue and erected the internal walls and installed a door to create the new room.

Penn Wall, a Play Therapy UK (PTUK) therapist working at the school said, “Funding can be very difficult to come by, particularly for rural schools so we are very grateful to Kebbell Homes for helping us with this project.

“The children love the new room and it has given the school a lot more flexibility.”

The play therapy room is kitted out with toys including a sand tray and miniatures, puppets, art equipment and other tools to aid learning, emotional wellbeing and development.