Big Interview Day boost for students’ employment

Harrogate Grammar School recently staged a highly prestigious Big Interview Day.

Employees were from IBM, 02, Telefónica, Taylors of Harrogate and other senior professionals.

After a general introduction to the day, 70 Sixth Form students experienced individual interviews before receiving feedback from top professionals.

Lucy Pettet, Ellen Young, Henry Rastrick, Olivia Emmott, George Kendall, Katie Lawson, James Lang and Cameron Osburn were awarded with prizes in recognition of their impressive performance.

Carmel Duffy, Global Client Director, said: “It’s lovely to get an opportunity to use our skills to help students prepare for the next phase of their life.

“We really enjoy meeting the students and we are always so impressed by the calibre of the students and how enthusiastic they are.”

Neil Renton, Head of Sixth Form added: “It is fantastic to see our students working with such leading professionals, developing their interview technique and gaining a wider insight into the business world.”