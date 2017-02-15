Band in tune for high-flying concert

St Aidan’s school musicians are accustomed to working among the stars of the musical world at local, national and international level.

But ten of the school’s most advanced woodwind, brass and percussion players were recently invited to RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire to rehearse with the Band of the Royal Air Force College.

Director of Music at St Aidan’s, Mark Pallant, said: “Our students received such a warm welcome from the RAF band members, and learned a huge amount from the precision and dynamic range of their playing.

“Their own playing and that of their fellow band members will certainly be influenced in a highly positive way through this unique experience.”

The experience sets the scene for a concert with the RAF College Band, St Aidan’s Junior and Symphonic Wind Band at the Royal Hall, Harrogate, on Saturday March 4.

The St Aidan’s musicians, numbering in excess of 120 will take the stage for the first half, before the RAF Band presents their high quality and entertaining second half programme, with the 10 St Aidan’s players in among them.

Tickets from www.positickets.co.uk (£10 adults, £5 under 18s).