Award-winning author calls in

An award-winning children’s author has booked into a Harrogate school to help launch its annual Book Week.

York-based Miles Salter – whose first novel for teenagers, A Song for Nicky Moon, was shortlisted for the Times/Chicken House children’s writing award in 2010 – took the morning assembly at Ashville Prep School, before leading a series of workshops dedicated to reading.

In addition to the visit from Miles, the week also featured a series of lunchtime library activities, a book fair, “hot chocolate & cookie” reading session, a visit to Harrogate Library and “buddying” sessions, where elder pupils helped their younger counterparts to read.

During his assembly Miles Salter, who is also a writer and musician, told the story of the boy who cried wolf.

Ashville Prep School Headteacher Simon Bailey said: “Book Week is a highlight of the Prep School calendar for the children. It is designed to inspire our pupils to read and develop a love of literature for the rest of their lives.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Miles – his visit really set the tone for the whole week.”