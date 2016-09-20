Author’s work celebrated

Pupils from a Harrogate Primary school celebrated the 100th anniversary of the birth of Roald Dahl, taking inspiration from two of the author’s best known children’s books.

Children at Hampsthwaite CE Primary School started the new school term with a week of Dahl-themed celebrations, inspired by the stories of Charlie and The Chocolate Factory and The BFG.

Year 1 and 2 pupils saw their classroom transformed into a life-size replica of the BFG’s cave.

They also took part in a national competition to invent their own amazing sweet or chocolate.

Organised by Discovery Education, the Sweet Inventions Competition challenges children to step into the shoes of Willy Wonka, and is being run in schools across the UK and beyond.

In addition to reading the author’s much-loved books, Hampsthwaite pupils have also practised their computing skills, using Roald Dahl themed digital resources.

Part of the award-winning Discovery Education Espresso learning service, the resources were created in partnership with the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre, and include e-books, interactive games and videos.

Headteacher Andrew Phoenix said: “We wanted to mark the anniversary of Roald Dahl’s birth in a special way, and our pupils have really enjoyed the celebrations.

“Our younger children are reading The BFG this term, and we’ve brought the story to life for them by transforming their classroom into the giant’s cave, and using digital resources which appeal to them.”

He added: “They’re very excited about entering the Discovery Education competition and inventing their own sweets. We’ve already received some entries which would be worthy of a mention in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Lewis Bronze MBE, Founder and Director of Content at Discovery Education Espresso said: “Our digital resources are designed to make every lesson memorable, and we’re thrilled that Hampsthwaite pupils had so much fun using the Roald Dahl module.

“We’re very much looking forward to seeing their creations as part of our Sweet Inventions Competition.”

The Discovery Education Espresso ‘Sweet Inventions Competition’ runs until October 21 and is open to all UK Primary Schools. Full details of how to enter and terms and conditions can be found online here.

The Roald Dahl module is available now to schools with a Discovery Education Espresso subscription. With content closely aligned to the National Curriculum, the module supports the teaching and learning of Key Stage 2 English Objectives.