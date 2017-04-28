Ashville College set to welcome tenth Headmaster in 140 years

Ashville College will welcome its tenth Headmaster in the schools 140 year history, when the current leader steps down in 2018.

The Board of Governors has announced that Richard Marshall, currently Headmaster of Bury Grammar School Boys, will succeed Mark Lauder schools Headmaster.

Richard is currently the Headmaster of Bury Grammar School Boys, a HMC school which was rated double “Excellent” by the Independent Schools Inspectorate in November 2016.

On his appointment as the tenth Headmaster of Ashville College, Richard said: “I am honoured and privileged to be appointed as the next Headmaster of this prestigious and forward looking school.

“Ashville College is truly unique, a successful day and boarding school with a global identity and perspective. I look forward to building on the successes of previous Headmasters and leading the school in its exciting next stage of development.”

Having joined Bury in 2006 as Head of Chemistry, Richard soon gained promotion to Head of Science, with subsequent promotions to Deputy Head Academic (2008), Second Master (2010) and ultimately Headmaster in March 2013.

Prior to that, Richard was Head of Sixth Form at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Blackburn.

A graduate of the University of Birmingham (First in Biochemistry) with an MSc in Science Communication from Imperial College London Richard describes himself as “loving technology” and an advocate of using technology in the classroom.

He also writes a weekly educational column for his local newspapers.

Richard’s other interests include sport and travel; he represented England at basketball as a schoolboy at Under 15, 19 and 23 age levels, whilst also playing for the British University England team and was captain of his university first team.

He describes himself as a basketball fanatic, and continues to enjoy watching, playing and coaching basketball.

His wife Kimberley is also a teacher, and together they have three young children who will also be joining Ashville in January.

Peter Whiteley, Chair of Governors at Ashville, said: “We had a very strong field of applicants for the Head’s post, but Richard was the standout candidate for the Governing Body and the staff and pupils who met him during the selection process.

“He brings with him genuine experience of running a very successful school and we were all very impressed by his ambition, energy and drive, and also his commitment to the values that make Ashville special.

"I have no doubt that Richard will not only maintain Ashville’s current momentum, but will lead the College to become even stronger."