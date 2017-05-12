Annual Cundall Ball tickets expected to be in high demand

Tickets for the highly anticipated Cundall Ball are now on sale with demand expected to be high for the annual celebration.

This year, members of the Cundall community near and far, are being invited to join the Cundall Ball Committee Under The Stars for a night of entertainment, fun and fine dining.

The annual ball will take place on Saturday June 24 at the leading North Yorkshire school with tickets on sale from the school or online.

And the event follows on from last year’s success and the committee are determined to make it even bigger and better.

Chair of the Committee, Rachel Powell, said: “The Cundall Summer Ball is a magnificent event and a fantastic party bringing together the whole of the Cundall community; parents, teachers, friends and Governors in celebration of another amazing year and all that is Cundall.”

To find out more about the Ball or to reserve places, visit the school website at www.cundallmanorschool.com or call 01423 360 200.