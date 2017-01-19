Actress opens pre-school music and drama classes

Harrogate mum and professional actress and musican, Jane Apperson is launching a new weekly pre-school class for children aged three to four years.

Jane trained at the world famous RADA drama school and at Arts Educational School, London and has worked for the BBC in sitcoms and corporate commercials.

She became passionate about bringing literature to life for young children after the birth of her own children, Nell, four, and Toby, two, having seen the difference a little drama and imaginative use of props and music could make when reading with them.

Having recently moved to Harrogate from London, Jane is launching the Little Bards class, on Monday mornings at Westcliffe Hall on Harlow Terrace. She will use her full range of music and drama skills along with an array of magical props to bring a different children’s book to life each week.

Jane recently gave taster sessions of Little Bards at Harrogate Christmas Market, giving all her busking proceeds to Harrogate Library Children’s Section.

“I ran music classes across south west London and they were very popular,” said Jane.

“We recently moved back to North Yorkshire as we wanted our children to have the wonderful experience of growing up here so, it seemed natural to establish the concept here in Harrogate.”