Starbeck School celebrated Roald Dahl’s 100th birthday with all children and adults dressing as a character from one of the author’s books.

Matilda and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory were the firm favourites with many foxes attending the school as well.

Mr Twit’s beards were impressively disgusting and one of the most original designs was Noah Kidman dressed as the pelican from The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me.

The ‘Trunchballs’ had a trunch-off at the end of the day, involving throwing a hammer.

All had a dogswaggler of a day!

