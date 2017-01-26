Ed Sheeran snubs Yorkshire for UK arena tour

Popstar Ed Sheeran will not play any Yorkshire dates during his 2017 tour - despite confirming appearances at smaller UK venues.

The singer, who has just returned from a year-long hiatus, will hit the road this April - but will not come to either Leeds or Sheffield.

Instead, he has announced dates at three smaller venues - the 10,000-capacity Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, Newcastle Arena (11,000) and the SSE Hydro in Glasgow (13,000).

In contrast, the First Direct Arena in Leeds and the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield can both hold 13,500 fans.

The schedule also includes London, Manchester and Birmingham concerts. He will also visit Dublin.