A former cheese factory in Masham has been developed into two cottages that would have once have appealed to the animated cheese-loving characters Wallace and Gromit, and both homes have been named after the popular pair.

Now, this is a very cheesy piece of journalism, so tread Caerphilly as I’m churning out the puns.

Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Ripon office is marketing Wallace Cottage, a four bedroom family home, and Gromit Cottage, a two bedroom cottage that would make a superb holiday home. Both have cottage gardens and parking, making either property to perfect place to brie.

Owned and developed by Dave Hudspeth, who is from Leyburn, the cottages are on the market for £395,000 and £225,000.

Mr Hudspeth says: “In the early 1900s it was a cheese factory, but the buildings have had lots of uses over the years, including as a school canteen and Danby’s hotpot food factory operated from the site before it was converted into three flats by a friend of mine.

“I bought the site about ten years ago, and developed Gromit Cottage first, then I spent three years renovating Wallace Cottage before I moved in. I thought the names would be perfect because of the history of the place.

“I am selling as I have bought a listed farm house that needs totally renovating, which is my next project.”

Located on Quaker Terrace, which is a no through road just off Silver Street, the ‘cottage cheese’ homes enjoy a central position within Masham which offers A Grand Day Out at the shops, services, a weekly market and a choice of pubs and restaurants, as well as a local primary school.

All amenities are within walking distance of the properties, which are also easily commutable to Ripon (Cathedral city), which offers further amenities, plus a choice of secondary schools, including the highly regarded Ripon Grammar School.

