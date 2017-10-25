Driving instructors going dotty for Children in Need

Driving instructors, Sara Abbott, Jayne Sorrell and Joe McGrory, will be taking part in a mammoth fundraising event for Children in Need next month.

The trio will be joining the Leeds to Pudsey leg of the Big Learner Relay on Wednesday November 8 which will see thousands of instructors and pupils complete more than 2,100 miles around the UK between November 3-17.

Cars will be seen covered with polka dot spots, which people can write their names or a message on, in return for a donation.

Throughout a Pudsey top box, the kind that instructors have on their cars, will be relayed from one instructor to another.

This will be the second year that Sara, from Wetherby, Joe, from Harrogate, and pupil, Charlotte Hodgson, of Wetherby, are taking part.

Last year they joined the leg from York to Leeds, found it great fun and a fantastic way to raise money for such a great cause.

Sara, Jayne, from Harrogate, and Joe are offering people the chance to write their names or a message on the coloured spots their cars are decorated with, in return for a donation.

Sara said: “Charlotte has been a great organiser and got everything arranged. She is the driving force behind us all taking part in this event.”

This year Sara and Charlotte have been chosen to be a lead car which means they will have the Pudsey top box on while being followed by a convoy of other learner cars, going from Leeds to Pudsey where they will then swap the top box over to the next lead car.

Anyone wishing to make a donation, should visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sara-abbott-blr