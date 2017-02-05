District continues to raise awareness of dementia

North Yorkshire Police have joined the Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friends initiative to raise awareness among officers, staff and volunteers.

The Dementia Friends programme was launched by the Alzheimer’s Society to help change perceptions of dementia and tackle any stigma and lack of understanding. The society aims to have four million Dementia Friends by 2020.



North Yorkshire Police have launched a road show that will tour all police stations, the force control room and police headquarters to help educate staff about dementia and encourage members of the force to become Dementia Friends.



One of the force’s first Dementia Friends, Deputy Chief Constable Tim Madgwick, who is also the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead for dementia, said: “The Alzheimer’s Society has made it incredibly easy for anyone to become a Dementia Friend and we are seizing this opportunity to raise awareness among our officers, staff and volunteers. It’s a simple way to make a big difference to many people’s lives.”



Stacy Cannon, National Dementia Friends Operation Manager, added: “It's fantastic that North Yorkshire Police are launching the road show. It will help the police force to learn more about dementia and the ways they can support those affected by dementia. This will have a really positive impact in the communities they serve and will hopefully lead to others getting involved.”