Dine outdoors in Harewood House's 'secret places'

Harewood House is to launch a new supper club with a difference - immersive dining.

Harewood Food and Drink Project will offer diners the opportunity to discover some of the stately home’s hidden corners while enjoying a tasting menu from acclaimed chef Josh Whitehead.

The latter is currently the Sous Chef at the Ox Club which was voted the best restaurant in Leeds city centre at the Oliver Awards earlier this year.

This talented chef has curated a taster menu which showcases the best of Yorkshire, inspired by Harewood’s heritage and the produce grown on the estate itself.

Taking place at two sittings on Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2, this new immersive dining experience will take a minimum of three hours with maximum groups of 25 people who will embark on a journey through the grounds designed by Lanceleot ‘Capability’ Brown while enjoying wining and dining at secret locations, some of them outdoors.

Bringing a pair of wellies is advised - just in case!

A former contestant on BBC TV’s MasterChef: The Professionals, Josh Whitehead is widely regarded as one of the brightest young culinary talents in Yorkshire.