Dales town's bid for 'Top High Street in Britain'

Pateley Bridge is in the running to win the title of Britain’s Best High Street organised by the Department of Communities and Local government.

Pateley Bridge is going for gold with our application being supported and endorsed by its member of Parliament, Julian Smith MP.

Pateley Bridge has been entered into the Small Market Town Category of the Great British High Street awards to recognise the town’s efforts to bring vibrancy not just to the High Street, but the whole of Nidderdale.

The Nidderdale Chamber of Trade , who made the application, have introduced initiatives for the town including individual businesses displaying a sticker in their window to say they are an information point.

The information point encourages visitors to go into premises where they are given a warm welcome and can ask questions about the area.

The Chamber has also the organised the Union Jack bunting zig zagging the High Street, the recently highly successful 1940s Weekend, hanging baskets, an improved noticeboard and the www.nidderdale.co.uk website with its Facebook regularly attracting thousands of viewings.

The Chamber of Trade has worked alongside the Churches of the Dale, the local scouts, local councils all bringing the community together for the benefit of locals, visitors and the wider area of Nidderdale showing how working together can bring results for the area.

If successful, Pateley Bridge will get dedicated support and mentoring from industry experts.

Keith Tordoff, Chairman of the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade said: “Pateley Bridge High Street is a vital part of our whole community benefiting the local residents through attracting visitors whose spending in the local area helps sustain the fantastic and varied range of businesses we are still fortunate enough to have, many High Streets having lost theirs.

“We are asking that people who are passionate about Pateley go on Social Media to use hashtags #GBHighSt #PateleyBridge which will raise our profile and this will be considered by the judges resulting hopefully in our entry being successful.

“There is a real positive feel in Pateley Bridge. We know we have the best High Street so let’s give the town the recognition it deserves and make it Britain’s Best High Street!”